Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Army Chief General Dwivedi Honors Martyrs, Signals Robust Response to Terrorism at Drass

DRASS ( Ladakh )- On the 26th anniversary of India’s triumph in the 1999 Kargil War, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi delivered a stirring address at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh, reaffirming the Indian Armed Forces’ unwavering resolve to protect national sovereignty and decisively counter terrorism.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations, held on Saturday, blended solemn tributes to fallen heroes with a showcase of India’s military strength and developmental strides.

Speaking at the sacred battleground of Drass, General Dwivedi paid homage to the 490 soldiers who sacrificed their lives during Operation Vijay in 1999.

“I feel extremely proud and emotional standing on this hallowed ground where our valiant soldiers gave their supreme sacrifice,” he said, marking his fourth consecutive participation in the event—twice as Northern Army Commander and now as Army Chief.

He extended heartfelt gratitude to the families of martyrs, particularly Veer Naris, noting, “Your courage and sacrifice inspire the nation.”

Reflecting on the 1999 conflict, General Dwivedi underscored the Indian Army’s historic victory in reclaiming strategic peaks like Tololing and Tiger Hill from Pakistani infiltrators. “India made it clear that no evil intention will be allowed within its borders,” he asserted.

He drew parallels to the recent Operation Sindoor, where the Army targeted Pakistan-backed terrorist infrastructure, including nine high-value targets in Pakistan and PoJK on May 6–7, 2025, without harming civilians.

“This was a clear message: those who support terrorism will not be spared,” he declared.

Addressing the terror attack in Pahalgam, the Army Chief emphasized India’s decisive response, enabled by the government’s strategic freedom and public trust. He highlighted the coordinated “Whole-of-Nation Approach” involving the Army, Air Force, Navy, and other agencies, which thwarted Pakistan’s military actions between May 7 and 9. “Our Army Air Defence stood like an invincible wall,” he said.

General Dwivedi outlined the Army’s modernization efforts, including the formation of ‘Rudra’ all-arms brigades, ‘Bhairav’ Light Commando Battalions, Drone Platoons, and ‘Divyastra’ artillery batteries, positioning the Army as a future-ready force. He also reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision by 2047, citing its 1.3 crore-strong community of serving soldiers, veterans, and families as a pillar of nation-building.

In Ladakh, the Army’s contributions extend beyond defense, with dual-use infrastructure like roads and bridges under the Vibrant Village Programme, alongside initiatives in battlefield and adventure tourism to boost local employment.

“The Army is training youth in tour guiding and mountaineering, while our communication towers provide mobile networks in remote areas,” General Dwivedi noted.

The commemorative events included a flag-hoisting at Lamochan View Point, a wreath-laying ceremony attended by Union Ministers Mansukh L. Mandaviya and Sanjay Seth, and a 1.5 km padyatra with over 1,000 participants.

A cultural program at Vishwanathan Stadium featured patriotic performances and a drone show, while the Army showcased high-altitude logistic drones and robotic dogs.

Three projects were launched: an e-shradhanjali portal, the Indus Viewpoint in Batalik, and a community engagement initiative. Addressing veterans and youth, General Dwivedi called Kargil Vijay Diwas “a vow to protect India’s sovereignty till our last breath.”

He urged young Indians to serve with patriotism, concluding, “We are peaceful but not weak. Our martyrs are our inspiration, and we will make India safe, strong, and developed.”

The celebrations, attended by martyrs’ families and locals, underscored India’s unity, resilience, and forward-looking spirit.