Arunachal: Shaurya Sainik Primary School Gets Dedicated Bus Service; Over 100 Students to Benefit

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng)- In a symbolic and spirited ceremony held at the state’s lone Sainik School in Niglok, a dedicated school bus service for the students of Shaurya Sainik Primary School was officially flagged off today.

The initiative was jointly launched by State BJP President Kaling Moyong, MLA Ninong Ering and MLA Puinnyo Apum.

This new transportation service is expected to benefit over 110 primary school students from surrounding areas like Ruksin, Mirem, Mikong, Bilat, Rani, Miglung, and even parts of Jonai (Assam).

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Attends Dalai Lama’s Spiritual Gathering in Ladakh

The Shaurya Sainik Primary School, which was established in 2025 as an extension of the Sainik School Niglok (founded in 2018), has already begun setting educational benchmarks in East Siang and beyond.

In their speeches, Moyong and Ering lauded the initiative, stating that the bus service would be a major relief for parents and guardians, especially for day scholars from remote villages. “This school will surely nurture future officers — be it doctors, engineers, or in the armed forces,” they said.

Also Read- Combined Annual Training Camp at RGU Ends on a High Note

Commander Praveen Kumar Pola, Principal of Sainik School Niglok and Chairman of its primary section, emphasized that the bus service will ease the commute for young children, promoting both attendance and safety.

Headmaster Lenzing Koyu informed that the service would streamline daily transport for primary school students and strengthen parent-school relations through improved accessibility.