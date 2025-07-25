ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Shaurya Sainik Primary School Gets Dedicated Bus Service; Over 100 Students to Benefit

The initiative was jointly launched by State BJP President Kaling Moyong, MLA Ninong Ering and MLA Puinnyo Apum.

Last Updated: 25/07/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Shaurya Sainik Primary School Gets Dedicated Bus Service; Over 100 Students to Benefit

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng)-   In a symbolic and spirited ceremony held at the state’s lone Sainik School in Niglok, a dedicated school bus service for the students of Shaurya Sainik Primary School was officially flagged off today.

The initiative was jointly launched by State BJP President Kaling Moyong, MLA Ninong Ering and MLA Puinnyo Apum.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

This new transportation service is expected to benefit over 110 primary school students from surrounding areas like Ruksin, Mirem, Mikong, Bilat, Rani, Miglung, and even parts of Jonai (Assam).

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Attends Dalai Lama’s Spiritual Gathering in Ladakh

The Shaurya Sainik Primary School, which was established in 2025 as an extension of the Sainik School Niglok (founded in 2018), has already begun setting educational benchmarks in East Siang and beyond.

In their speeches, Moyong and Ering lauded the initiative, stating that the bus service would be a major relief for parents and guardians, especially for day scholars from remote villages. “This school will surely nurture future officers — be it doctors, engineers, or in the armed forces,” they said.

Also Read-  Combined Annual Training Camp at RGU Ends on a High Note

Commander Praveen Kumar Pola, Principal of Sainik School Niglok and Chairman of its primary section, emphasized that the bus service will ease the commute for young children, promoting both attendance and safety.

Headmaster Lenzing Koyu informed that the service would streamline daily transport for primary school students and strengthen parent-school relations through improved accessibility.

Tags
Last Updated: 25/07/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Two Rare Butterflies Spotted for First Time in India During Mechukha Meet

Arunachal: Two Rare Butterflies Spotted for First Time in India During Mechukha Meet

Arunachal: Massive Oil Reserves Likely in Mer Village: MLA Oken Tayeng Calls for Unity, Infrastructure Push

Arunachal: Massive Oil Reserves Likely in Mer Village: MLA Oken Tayeng Calls for Unity, Infrastructure Push

Arunachal: Keyi Panyor Honours Excellence in Education: Teachers and Students Felicitated

Arunachal: Keyi Panyor Honours Excellence in Education: Teachers and Students Felicitated

Arunachal: Coordination Meeting Held to Resolve Frontier Highway Standoff in Lohit

Arunachal: Coordination Meeting Held to Resolve Frontier Highway Standoff in Lohit

Arunachal: DNGC Organizes Mock Interview for APPSCCE Mains 2024 Aspirants

Arunachal: DNGC Organizes Mock Interview for APPSCCE Mains 2024 Aspirants

Arunachal: Yazali Hosts One-Day Health Camp on Hepatitis B, Diabetes, and Hypertension

Arunachal: Yazali Hosts One-Day Health Camp on Hepatitis B, Diabetes, and Hypertension

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches Expanded Organ Transplant Scheme, Promises Financial Aid up to Rs 20 Lakh

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches Expanded Organ Transplant Scheme, Promises Financial Aid up to Rs 20 Lakh

Arunachal: DLMC Issues Strong Accountability Directions to Departments in Keyi Panyor District

Arunachal: DLMC Issues Strong Accountability Directions to Departments in Keyi Panyor District

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu, CS Manish Gupta Hold High-Level Review with DGBR on BRO Projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu, CS Manish Gupta Hold High-Level Review with DGBR on BRO Projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: MLA Oken Tayeng, DC Sonalika Jiwani Inspect Flood-Hit Mer and Gadum Villages

Arunachal: MLA Oken Tayeng, DC Sonalika Jiwani Inspect Flood-Hit Mer and Gadum Villages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button