Arunachal: Combined Annual Training Camp at RGU Ends on a High Note

DOIMUKH- The Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-69) conducted by the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion, NCC, at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) concluded on July 25. Spanning 10 days from July 16 to 25, the camp brought together 334 cadets from central and western districts of Arunachal Pradesh to undergo intensive training focused on discipline, leadership, physical endurance, and civic responsibility.

The camp schedule was packed with enriching activities, including drill competitions, firing practices, guard of honour, obstacle courses, yoga sessions, field craft and battle craft training, outdoor games, and cultural events. These helped cadets develop a strong sense of teamwork, resilience, and self-confidence.

In a special effort to encourage digital engagement and civic awareness, cadets attended sessions on MyBharat Portal, MyGov.in, and the NDMA Sachet App, which provided practical knowledge about government schemes, disaster preparedness, and community safety.

A highlight of the camp was a cyber security session by police officials, where cadets learned about digital safety, ethical behavior online, and the dangers of cybercrime. Additional classes on first aid, social service, and community development helped deepen their sense of national service and social responsibility.

The camp also gave cadets a firsthand experience of military life, instilling punctuality, national pride, and a commitment to service. Various group discussions and interactive sessions further strengthened leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills.

The closing ceremony saw a grand prize distribution where cadets who excelled in different activities were recognized. Camp Commandant Col Samudra Vijay Sarma congratulated the cadets on their exemplary discipline and urged them to pursue academic excellence and set high life goals. He also extended heartfelt thanks to RGU Vice Chancellor Prof. SK Nayak, Registrar Dr. NT Rikam, and ADPE Dr. A. Yuvraj for their outstanding support in hosting the camp.

With the involvement of 14 PI staff, 6 ANOs/CTOs, 9 civil staffers, and one caretaker officer, the camp not only nurtured cadets into responsible citizens but also reaffirmed the core values of the NCC—Unity and Discipline.