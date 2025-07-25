ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

WWII Sites in Arunachal to Get Global Recognition

Commonwealth War Graves Commission Begins Ground Survey.

WWII Sites in Arunachal to Get Global Recognition

JAIRAMPUR- In a landmark development aimed at preserving and promoting World War II heritage, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) has initiated a preliminary reconnaissance survey of historic WWII sites in Arunachal Pradesh. The mission aims to restore and upgrade these sites to international memorial standards, boosting both historical remembrance and heritage tourism in the region.

The CWGC team, comprising Mr. Amit Bansal, Regional Head (Indian Subcontinent), and Mr. Salew Pfotte, Manager for Guwahati and Digboi, visited several key WWII landmarks including the WWII Cemetery, Laal Pool, Hamilton Bridge, Hell Gate, and the legendary Old Stilwell Road leading up to Pangsau Pass.

Their inspection focused on evaluating the current condition of these heritage structures and determining the infrastructural and archival efforts required to align them with Commonwealth heritage norms.

The visit was actively facilitated by Shri Laisam Simai, MLA of the 51st Nampong Constituency, who reiterated his commitment to making these sites “among the best memorials in the region.” The high-level visit also saw the participation of Col. Jitender Mehta, SM, Lt. Col. TC Tayum (OSD), ADC Jairampur, DFO Jairampur, SDO Nampong, and other key administrative and military officials.

The CWGC assured that they would retrieve authentic records and data regarding the WWII Cemetery from their headquarters in the UK, aiding the transformation of Jairampur Cemetery into a historically accurate and globally recognized memorial.

This collaborative mission between the CWGC and local administration not only marks a significant move toward historical preservation but also paves the way for educational tourism, cultural heritage awareness, and international recognition of Arunachal’s role in World War II history.

