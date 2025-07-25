Arunachal: Organic Farming Boosted in Tawang’s Border Villages

JANG- in a significant move towards sustainable agriculture and rural empowerment in Arunachal Pradesh’s border areas, the Department of Horticulture, Tawang successfully distributed horticulture input kits under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) at the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Jang.

The kits included hybrid vegetable seeds, organic granular and liquid manure, organic pesticides, and knapsack sprayers, benefiting 45 farm families from the Jang-Thingbu Block under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, Hakraso Kri, ADC Jang, urged farmers to shift from chemical-intensive practices to organic farming, citing the rising ecological damage and health concerns. “Organic farming isn’t just safer for health—it’s the future of sustainable agriculture and rural prosperity,” he stated. He also encouraged group farming and forward market linkages to boost farmer income.

District Horticulture Officer (DHO) Safior Rahman explained the application of organic fungicides, bactericides, bio-pesticides, and enzymes—highlighting their safety and soil-rejuvenating qualities compared to chemical alternatives.

Sub-Divisional Horticulture Officer Koncho Gyatso shared the VVP’s broader vision: to strengthen economic resilience, ensure food security, and promote sustainable livelihoods in India’s remote and strategic border villages.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from PRI members, farmers, and officials including Vinod Kumar, ASI, ITBP, signaling strong community collaboration. This initiative underlines the government’s commitment to ensuring that no border village is left behind in the country’s growth journey.

The Vibrant Village Programme aims to promote holistic development by connecting the last mile with technology, livelihood, and sustainability, making today’s event a vital step in that direction.