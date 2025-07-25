Arunachal: Mass Awareness Campaign in Wakro Sends Strong Message Against Drug Abuse and Opium Cultivation

MEDO- In a continuing effort to curb the growing menace of drug abuse and illicit opium cultivation, the second day of the Mass Awareness Campaign was successfully held at Tamladu Festival Ground, Medo under Wakro Subdivision. The program was organized by the District Administration, Lohit, in close coordination with the Police Department and the Department of Tax, Excise, and Narcotics.

Delivering the keynote address, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo made a clarion call to the local community to completely reject opium cultivation, labeling it illegal, socially regressive, and a roadblock to progress.

He emphasized that true development and dignity cannot coexist with drug dependence, and encouraged the community to explore alternative, government-supported livelihood options like ANKY, ANBY, and ANPPY. The DC also announced ongoing efforts to link local farmers with procurement opportunities through the Indian Army and ITBP, aiming to open sustainable and profitable markets.

Also Read- SDRF Conducts Earthquake Mock Drill at Ziro’s Mini Secretariat to Boost Disaster Readiness

Legal Warnings and Enforcement

Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba provided a detailed breakdown of the NDPS Act, highlighting the serious legal consequences for both cultivators and anyone assisting in illegal drug activities. His message was unambiguous: no tolerance for illegal cultivation.

ADC A.J. Lungphi, in his welcome remarks, emphasized the strategic timing of the campaign — aligned with the sowing season of opium — to serve as a warning and to reinforce the administration’s zero-tolerance stance.

Community Leaders Speak Out

ZPM Balong Tindya issued a strong public appeal to eradicate opium from Mishmi society, citing its threat to development and community well-being.

Sanjay Ngadong, Secretary of CALSOM (Wakro Block), called for a dedicated de-addiction center in Lohit and highlighted the need to tackle the demand side of the drug problem through youth rehabilitation.

Also Read- Arunachal Hosts State-Level Homestay Owners Convention in Itanagar to Boost Sustainable Tourism

Bihem Lap, General Secretary of CALSOM Women Wing, emotionally urged parents to shield children from drug activities, stating, “Addiction steals peace and destroys families.”

Gaon Bura of Tangsa Dellang reminisced about a drug-free past and pledged a village-led movement for a drug-free future.

Er Lupalum Kri, retired CE, PHEd and a respected social worker, condemned the cultural justification of opium, advocating for local task forces in every village.

Veteran leader Sotai Kri stressed on socio-economic damage caused by addiction and urged a shift toward sustainable agriculture and skill-based livelihoods.

Wider Participation and Impact

The program saw enthusiastic participation from HoDs, PRI members, SHG women, students, and community members, reflecting the growing momentum of the anti-drug movement in the region. With powerful speeches and unified resolve, the campaign is shaping up as a district-wide grassroots revolution aimed at building a drug-free, healthy, and empowered Mishmi society.