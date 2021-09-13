Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Governor addresses DySP probationers

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) addressed the probationer Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy SP) from the State undergoing a 12-day training programme on modern policing at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gujarat through virtual media from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th September 2021.

The Governor called upon the officers to be innovative, think out of the box and create a good intelligence network. He advised them never to stop the process of learning and self improvement and be physically fit, mentally robust and a person of good moral character. He exhorted them to be leaders of their Police team and not just a police officer.

The Governor cautioned that one of the attitudes, which a Police Officer has to guard against, is not to allow the power, position and rank to get to his or her head. He advised them to have compassion, probity, tenacity and to work hard and make helping the weak and the needy their second nature.

The Governor said that a policeman has to be and demonstrate fairness, promptness and determination and win the trust of the people by transparency, honesty and accountability.

The Governor said that the most important link in policing is the beat constable. He asked the officers to make them efficient, competent and effective.

The Governor also spoke about the history of policing in India, the ever increasing challenges to policing, peculiarities of policing in context to Arunachal Pradesh and the way forward. He also shared his expertise and observations in counter insurgency and police reforms.

The Governor complimented the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, who, in their tenure as Chief Minister and Home Minister of Gujarat State had conceptualized the establishment of RRU. He also commended the State DGP for organizing the training module.

Vice Chancellor of RRU, Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel and the State Director General of Police Shri RP Upadhyaya, IPS also addressed the probationers.

Earlier, Dean Training & Assistant Professor, School of Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security, RRU, Ms. Dharati Dholariya and Assistant Professor, School of Forensics, Risk Management & National Security, RRU Mr. Sudhanshu Shekher Tiwari briefed about the training programme.

16 Deputy Superintendents of Police from Arunachal Pradesh are undergoing the maiden training programme of its kind.