Arunachal: Various reasons behind Itanagar being ranked among 10 dirtiest cities- Kamlung Mossang

Itanagar: The urban development minister Kamlung Mossang has said department is working out to rectify the cause due to which the Itanagar has been ranked 7th among the 10 dirtiest cities of the country in the category of below 10 lakh population in the Swachh Survekshan 2020.

Talking to the press here on Tuesday the minister said “there are various reasons for it and discussion are going on and we are working to address it”.

“First of all there is a lack of manpower in Itanagar municipal corporation (IMC). Secondly there has been an issue with garbage collection vehicles. A new commissioner of IMC has joined. We all are trying to work out a solution,” the minister said.

He also said the effort to engage NGO in collection of garbage has also not worked out and there is a need for rethink.

We have procured around two hundred vehicles for the purpose which has been distributed to various district. Manpower are enhanced in all notified towns of state. He said.

The minister informed the UD department is trying to revive the solid waste management plant at Chimpu. Regarding the salary issue of sanitation workers, minister Mossang said the department has paid salary upto April months. He appealed to the citizens of the capital complex to extend help to IMC to keep the city clean.