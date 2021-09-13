ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NDRF recovered Body of 17-year-old boy from Ranganadi in Kimin

The youth was identified as Pankaj Gurung. informed Brijesh Kumar Upadhyay, PRO, 12 NDRF, Itanagar.

September 13, 2021
KIMIN-   NDRF team recovered body of a 17-year-old boy who drowned in in Ranganadi at,  while taking bath on Saturday afternoon. The youth was identified as Pankaj Gurung. informed Brijesh Kumar Upadhyay, PRO, 12 NDRF, Itanagar.

NDRF authorities informed that “they received a written requisition from SDPO Kimin on Sep 11, 2021at around 8:45 pm  for drowning search operation in Ranganadi river at 6 Kilo, Kimin, Papum Pare district, where a boy Pankaj Gurung, aged-17 years drowned in Ranganadi river. while taking bath at around 03:10 pm on 11/09/21.

On receiving information one team of 12 NDRF stationed at Lekhi moved on Sunday morning to incident site 6Kilo, Kimin and started search operation.

Team consisting 20 personnel under command of Insp/GD L Bojesh conducted search operation approx 1 kilometre downstream and again 1 kilometre upstream of the river with the help of boats and deep divers but the dead body couldn’t be traced out on Sunday.

Again on Monday (today )  i.e. second day of search operation, the same team conducted extensive search and retrieved  the body at around 10 am at approx 1 kilometre downstream of Ranganadi river. The drowned victim was identifed as Pankaj Gurung, age-17 years, resident of Village Budh Bazar, Lakhimpur district of Assam,

Team handed over dead the body to local police, Kimin and finally closed the operation.

