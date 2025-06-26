American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Catch Fire in Midair

DIGITAL DESK- An American Airlines Airbus A321, operating as Flight 1665 from Las Vegas to Charlotte, North Carolina, was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff on Wednesday morning following a mechanical issue that caused sparks, loud booms, and visible smoke from the right engine.

The flight, which carried 153 passengers and 6 crew members, departed Harry Reid International Airport at 7:57 AM PDT. Just minutes into the flight, passengers and ground witnesses reported gunshot-like noises, accompanied by bright flashes and smoke.

Passenger Lane Hayes, seated near the wing, described the moment as “extremely tense,” saying he saw flashes coming from the engine and heard a “popping noise like a gunshot.” Meanwhile, Richard Pedrosa, a construction worker, and others on the ground described explosion-like booms and feared a potential crash, with some social media users capturing and posting dramatic footage.

Also Read- Helicopter Crashes Near Kedarnath; All Seven Aboard Killed

Despite the chaos, the flight circled back and landed safely at 8:20 AM, as confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Emergency crews inspected the engine, and passengers were able to deplane normally. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

American Airlines acknowledged a “mechanical issue” but stated maintenance teams found “no evidence of fire in the engine,” a claim that appears at odds with eyewitness reports and viral videos showing flames.

Also Read- Fatal Crash of Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad Claims over 200 Lives

The FAA has launched a formal investigation into the incident. The aircraft has been pulled from service, and affected passengers were rebooked on a recovery flight scheduled for June 26 at 1:00 PM.

The event comes amid a series of high-profile aviation safety incidents, prompting renewed scrutiny of airline protocols and aircraft maintenance. American Airlines thanked its crew and passengers for their calm and professionalism.