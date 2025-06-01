Arunachal: Itanagar ‘s Green Warriors Tackle Plastic Waste, Collect Over 4,800 Items in Cleanup Drive

ITANAGAR – Today, Itanagar saw a powerful display of community-driven environmental action as the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) hosted The Himalayan Cleanup (THC) event at IG Park, marking a significant effort to combat plastic pollution in the region.

Organized under the banner of Zero Waste Himalaya, the cleanup drew dozens of passionate volunteers committed to preserving the pristine environment of the Himalayan region. With the theme “Our Mountains Deserve Better”, THC focused on raising awareness about the growing plastic waste crisis while promoting sustainable practices.

During the cleanup drive, volunteers managed to collect and audit a total of 4,860 waste items. The findings were alarming: single-use plastics (SUP), particularly plastic bags, topped the list of pollutants. In total, 737 plastic bags were collected, followed closely by 734 disposable glasses, 553 chewing gum wrappers, and 456 chocolate wrappers. Other prevalent waste items included liquor bottles, Maggi packets, and a variety of wrappers, highlighting the ongoing struggle with single-use products.

Key Highlights:

Single-Use Plastics: The most common pollutant, with plastic bags leading the way, followed by disposable glasses and candy wrappers.

Waste Audit: Volunteers identified 61 distinct types of waste, with a total of 4,860 items collected and categorized.

Accountability: The data collected will be uploaded to a special app, helping Zero Waste Himalaya track top polluting companies and brands.

Sustainability Urged: Environmental leaders, including Jarjum Ete Gamlin (President Emeritus, AIUFWP) and SD Loda (YMCR Chairman), called on citizens to adopt sustainable practices and push for responsible production.

Jarjum Ete Gamlin delivered an impassioned speech urging volunteers to recognize the far-reaching impact of pollution on the environment, urging them to reduce waste and dispose of it responsibly. “Pollution is not just a problem for today, it’s a legacy for tomorrow,” Gamlin remarked.

YMCR’s Chairman SD Loda expressed concern about the mounting waste problem, emphasizing the need for collective action. “Waste is a cancer in our environment,” Loda said. “We must take responsibility for it, not just through cleanup drives, but through conscious choices every day.”

Keyom Doni, Vice Chairman of YMCR, led the waste audit and called on residents to take simple steps to reduce their impact. “Small actions like carrying reusable bags or avoiding single-use plastic can have a big impact,” he said.

In closing, Prem Taba, YMCR General Secretary, urged everyone to Reflect, Switch, and Demand. “We must reflect on our habits, switch to sustainable alternatives, and demand more accountability from industries polluting our environment.”

The event was supported by Itanagar Smart City, Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, Morning Glory, and the NSS Unit of Don Bosco College. Volunteers were awarded certificates to honor their dedication to a cleaner and greener Itanagar.