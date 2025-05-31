Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates New Infrastructure at Oju Mission School, Lauds Legacy of Late Binny Yanga

NAHARLAGUN- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated a newly constructed G+2 academic building and a dining hall at Oju Mission School, located at Papu Nallah, Naharlagun. The occasion marked Khandu’s first visit to the campus and underscored the state’s continued support for inclusive education and social welfare.

Addressing students and teachers, Khandu paid heartfelt tribute to the late Binny Yanga, founder of the Oju Welfare Society (OWS), describing her as a beacon of humanity whose legacy must be cherished and upheld.

Reflecting on how the project came to life, Khandu credited former Governor Brig (Retd) B.D. Mishra, who had visited the school earlier and urged government intervention in infrastructure development. Khandu promptly sanctioned the proposal following the Governor’s recommendation.

Also Read- Seven Killed in Devastating Landslide in East Kameng

“I feel privileged to inaugurate these buildings today. This is a dream realized through collective goodwill,” he said.

Khandu also acknowledged the current Governor, Lt Gen K.T. Patnaik, who had advised him to personally visit the school and explore avenues of government support. “I’m grateful that this visit could finally materialize,” he remarked.

Also Read- Governor Honours Armed Forces Units with Citations for Exemplary Service and Border Security

Reaffirming the state’s commitment, the Chief Minister assured full support to the Oju Mission School and the broader activities of the Oju Welfare Society. He proposed to work with the Chief Secretary to arrange a grant-in-aid for the school, along with other forms of assistance.

Khandu praised the diverse welfare initiatives run by the Society, which include:

A craft centre

A free legal aid clinic

A short-stay home for women

A unit for children with special needs

A children’s home

A specialized adoption agency

A cutting and tailoring training unit

He lauded these services as lifelines for destitute women, orphans, and differently-abled children, urging the public to support such noble causes voluntarily.

Adding to the day’s significance, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a G+2 skill development multipurpose building at the same campus, aimed at boosting vocational training and self-employment among youth.

Education Minister P.D. Sona and veteran leader Kamen Ringu, the land donor of the school, accompanied the Chief Minister during the event.