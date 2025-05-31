Arunachal: Seven Killed in Devastating Landslide in East Kameng

SEPPA- A tragic landslide along the Bana-Seppa Road in East Kameng district claimed the lives of seven people, of two families, late Thursday night, May 30, 2025, as relentless rainfall continues to batter Arunachal Pradesh. The disaster, triggered by heavy downpours, swept a vehicle carrying the victims into a deep gorge, leaving the state in mourning.

The victims have been identified as Sanju Badi (32), his wife Tasum Badi, their children Kachung Badi (5) and Nicha Badi (2), along with Sichi Yame’s pregnant wife and two children. The incident occurred amidst a series of rain-induced calamities across the state, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall due to a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh.

Rescue teams worked tirelessly through the night, recovering the bodies of all seven victims. A second vehicle, a Tata Sumo carrying several passengers, narrowly escaped disaster after being caught in the same landslide but halting at the road’s edge, with no injuries reported among its occupants.

Also Read- Severe Flooding Grips Arunachal Pradesh Amid Relentless Rainfall

The Bana-Seppa Road, a critical connectivity route, remains blocked, exacerbating disruptions in the region.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed grief over the East Kameng tragedy, directing authorities to expedite relief efforts and restore connectivity. “My heart goes out to the families affected. We are working round-the-clock to ensure safety and support,” Khandu stated.

Arunachal Pradesh has been grappling with widespread flooding and landslides, with Upper Subansiri’s Daporijo reporting over 80 homes damaged by flash floods and West Kameng’s Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang road obstructed by debris.

Also Read- Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

The IMD has warned of continued heavy rainfall through early June, heightening risks of further landslides and flash floods in the state’s hilly terrain. Authorities have urged residents to avoid landslide-prone areas, stay vigilant, and relocate to relief camps if necessary. The State Disaster Management Authority is coordinating with local teams to clear roads and provide aid to affected communities.

This tragedy follows a pattern of rain-related disasters in Arunachal Pradesh, with similar incidents claiming lives in recent years. The state government is intensifying efforts to mitigate the impact of such calamities, but the combination of heavy rainfall, deforestation, and unstable terrain continues to pose significant challenges.

As the region braces for more rain, residents are advised to monitor official updates and prioritize safety. The East Kameng landslide serves as a somber reminder of the destructive power of nature in Arunachal Pradesh’s vulnerable landscape.