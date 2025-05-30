Arunachal: Toko Tatung Appointed NCP State President for Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has appointed Toko Tatung, Member of Legislative Assembly from the 16th Yachuli Constituency, as the new State President of the NCP for Arunachal Pradesh, with immediate effect..

In a statement party’s office superintendent Chandan Bose informed that “ The appointment was formally approved by the National Working President of NCP, Praful Patel, under the guidance of National President Ajit Pawar, and the appointment letter was issued by National General Secretary and Arunachal In-Charge, Avinash Adik.

At the official handover ceremony in New Delhi, Chief Spokesman Brijmohan Shrivastav praised Tatung’s leadership qualities and vision, stating that his appointment is expected to inject renewed enthusiasm and structural strength into the NCP’s organizational framework in Arunachal Pradesh.

He emphasized the party’s confidence in Tatung’s ability to uphold and advance the NCP’s mission and values in the region.

The event also witnessed the presence of Sanjay Prajapati, NCP Coordinator for North East, and sitting MLAs Niki Kamin and Likha Soni, who extended their support and congratulated Tatung on his new role.

This development marks a strategic move by the NCP to strengthen its grassroots presence in the northeastern state and build momentum ahead of future political engagements.