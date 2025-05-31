Arunachal: Governor Honours Armed Forces Units with Citations for Exemplary Service and Border Security

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), presented Governor’s Citations to three distinguished armed forces units — 13 Rajputana Rifles, 9 Grenadiers, and 31 Assam Rifles — at a ceremonial event held at Vivekananda Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, for their exceptional operational commitment and contributions to civilian welfare in border areas.

The units were honoured for their professionalism, spirited élan, and synergy with local administration and communities. The awards were received by the Commanding Officers and select personnel from each unit, reflecting the collective dedication of their battalions.

Also Read- Seven Killed in Devastating Landslide in East Kameng

13 Rajputana Rifles (Thundering Thirteen): Citation received by Col. Sangam Kumar, Subedar Major Bhom Singh Rathore, and Agniveer Vibin A.

9 Grenadiers (Mewar): Citation received by Col. Saurabh Sharma, Subedar Major Mahaveer, Sena Medal, and Grenadier Dharamveer.

31 Assam Rifles (Thirsty Ones): Citation received by Col. Dushyant Singh Lamba, Subedar Major Banwari Lal Sharma, and Rifleman K.I. Singh.

In his address, Governor Parnaik lauded the tireless efforts of the forces in safeguarding the sanctity of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and managing the sensitive Indo-Myanmar border. He emphasized that their dedication to border security has resulted in “visible and meaningful outcomes.”

Also Read- Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Assures Public Consent for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

The Governor also praised the forces for their extensive civic action initiatives, particularly under Operation Sadbhavana, which he said fostered a “special bonhomie” between locals and the armed forces. These initiatives include construction of schools, playgrounds, and community halls, alongside organizing youth-centric programs and sports tournaments.

He highlighted the importance of pre-recruitment training and UPSC coaching offered by the units to local youth, which have opened pathways to brighter futures and inspired hope across remote border communities.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Launches ₹750 Crore Education Infrastructure Projects Across the State

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the Governor noted its success in establishing a strong doctrine of deterrence under the leadership of both political and military leadership. He called on the forces to continue leveraging technology and innovation in their operations and remain vigilant and responsive to evolving challenges.

The Governor further appreciated the forces’ role in the Vibrant Villages Programme, which has even contributed to reverse migration in certain areas, thereby reinforcing security and development in remote regions.

Following the ceremony, the Governor hosted a High Tea for the unit officers, special guests, and personnel, marking a celebratory end to the event that recognized the exemplary service of India’s defenders on the eastern frontier.