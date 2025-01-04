Operation Dawn 2024: A Landmark in Crime Reduction and Drug Control in ICR Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- In 2024, under the Operation Dawn, The ICR Naharlagun Police achieved significant milestones in combating drug-related offenses and reducing crimes in the region, stated Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun.

Under Operation Dawn, the detection of cases under the NDPS Act witnessed a remarkable surge in 2024, with the registration of 41 cases, resulting in the arrest of 97 drug peddlers and the seizure of 7,912.73 gm of contraband substances. This marked a substantial improvement compared to 2023, which recorded 18 cases, 41 arrests, and the seizure of 707.89 gm of contraband substances.

Also Read- China to build world’s largest dam over Brahmaputra river

Operation Dawn contributed to a significant 43% reduction in theft and burglary cases in 2024, with 152 cases registered compared to 263 in 2023. A major contributing factor to this decline was the focus on drug-related crimes, as many thefts and burglaries were previously committed by individuals battling drug addiction.

Under Operation Dawn, the ICR Naharlagun Police conducted extensive awareness campaigns across colleges, schools, and rehabilitation centers. These initiatives successfully motivated a large number of individuals struggling with addiction to undergo de-addiction treatment at rehabilitation facilities, bringing renewed hope to them and their families.

Also Read- APSSB MTS Recruitment 2025, Notification Out, Registration Starts on 09 January

Operation Dawn has not only curtailed the supply of illicit drugs but also saved countless youths from falling into addiction. It has also led to a significant decrease in other crimes, particularly theft and burglary, thereby enhancing the overall safety and security of ICR Naharlagun and adjoining areas.

Also Read- Bigg Boss 18: Hashtag Chumveer is one of the biggest highlights of this show

SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, commended the tireless efforts of the following officers and their dedicated teams for ensuring the success of Operation Dawn:

SDPO Naharlagun: Rishi Longdo

OC PS Naharlagun: Insp Krishnendu Dev

OC PS Banderdewa: Insp Kipa Hamak

OC PS Nirjuli: Insp T.M. Nekam

OC PS Papu Hills: Insp Torun Mai

Their collective dedication has played a pivotal role in improving law and order in 2024.

SP Naharlagun expressed heartfelt gratitude to the residents of ICR Naharlagun for their unwavering support and cooperation in the fight against drug abuse. He urged the community to continue their active involvement as the police prepare for Operation Dawn 2.0, with an aim to achieve even greater success in 2025.