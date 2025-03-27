Arunachal: Dr. Tadang Minu honored with the Best ANO Award

GUWAHATI- Dr. Tadang Minu, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education, RGU, was honored with the ‘Best Associate NCC Officer (ANO), Tezpur Group’ award at the prestigious NCC North Eastern Region (NER) Directorate Annual Award Ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Panjabari.

The ceremony, which recognized the dedication and achievements of outstanding NCC cadets and officers, was graced by Governor Laxman Acharya as the chief guest, along with Minister Mrs Nandita Garlosa, Maj. Gen. Gagan Deep, SM, ADG of NCC NER, and other senior NCC officers. Cadets and officers from Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland and Assam were also felicitated for their exemplary contributions.

Mrs. Garlosa, while addressing the gathering, applauded the NCC’s role in instilling discipline, patriotism, and leadership among youth. She extended her best wishes to all award recipients, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence in their future endeavours.

Also Read- Speeding Tata Sumo Crashes in Balipara, Claims One Life, Injures Five

Expressing gratitude for the honor, Dr. Tadang Minu thanked NCC 1 APBN Naharlagun for recognizing her contributions and efforts. She emphasized that such awards serve as a motivational force for NCC officers and cadets to remain committed to national service and leadership development.

With the presence of esteemed dignitaries and enthusiastic cadets, the event reaffirmed NCC’s pivotal role in shaping future leaders and responsible citizens, making it a memorable occasion for all.