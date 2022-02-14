ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Women Helpline-181 marks Valentine’s Day with unique Marriage registration event

February 14, 2022
0 1 minute read
Women Helpline-181 marks Valentine’s Day with unique Marriage registration event
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-  Today on the occasion of Valentine’s Day “A Love Promise Forever”, One Day Marriage Registration Camp was organized by Women Helpline-181 run by Oju Welfare Association (OWA) in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA).

The programme was held at OWA campus, located at Naharlagun. The programme was graced with the felicitation of APSLSA, Legal Aid Counsel, Ms. Raknu Konya , Advocate Techi Nech  and Para Legal Volunteer Ms. Oman, followed by a short speech by Ms. Binny Yachu Project Manager Women Helpline-181, wherein she stated that many people are unaware  about the importance of legal marriage and its benefit.

She further added that considering the rampant increase on reporting of women related cases viz.Domestic violence, maintenance claim, polygamy, property dispute etc.at Women Helpline-181 and furthermore to assist the distressed women the said camp was organized.

Ms. Raknu Konya, Legal Aid Counsel highlighted about the Act “The Arunachal Pradesh Recording of Marriage Act”2008 , she also addressed on the key factors of marriage registration and its benefits and gave free legal counselling on the spot. All together 40 plus couples got themselves registered during the camp which shall be processed further with Additional Registrar of Marriage. Team Women Helpline-181 aims at organizing more such programme so that it ease at making justice to all sections of the society.

Related Articles

Tags
February 14, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Itanagar: 48-hr internet shutdown in Itanagar over ANYA bandh call

Itanagar: 48-hr internet shutdown over ANYA bandh call

January 13, 2022
Arunachal: SCERT Itanagar signs MoU with RILM

Arunachal: SCERT Itanagar signs MoU with RILM

January 11, 2022
Itanagar- Documentary on Cultural Heritage of Adi tribe released

Itanagar- Documentary on Cultural Heritage of Adi tribe released

January 11, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu visits construction site of Hollongi Greenfield Airport

Arunachal: Pema Khandu visits construction site of Hollongi Greenfield Airport

December 28, 2021
Itanagar: ABCIU team visits 'Nabam Deeepak Living Home'

Itanagar: ABCIU team visits ‘Nabam Deeepak Living Home’

December 23, 2021
Itanagar: IMC Mayor calls on the Governor BD Mishra

Itanagar: IMC Mayor calls on the Governor BD Mishra

December 22, 2021
Itanagar: AAVETA begins 3 days dharna at Tennis Court

Itanagar: AAVETA begins 3 days dharna at Tennis Court

December 21, 2021
Preserve the unique cultural identity of Arunachal Pradesh- Pema Khandu

Preserve the unique cultural identity of Arunachal Pradesh- Pema Khandu

December 18, 2021
Itanagar: BJP Capital dist hold Executive meeting

Itanagar: BJP Capital dist hold Executive meeting

December 18, 2021
Itanagar: BJMM Capital dist and Mundal level executive meeting held

Itanagar: BJMM Capital dist and Mundal level executive meeting held

December 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button