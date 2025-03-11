ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang and his team conducted a surprise visit to Wards 13 to 20

ITANAGAR-   Continuing the mission to maintain a clean and green city while assessing on-ground realities, IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang, along with corporators, IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen, and other IMC officials, conducted a surprise visit to Wards 13 to 20 today.

The outreach initiative aimed to engage with ward members, Safai Karamcharis, and concerned citizens to better understand the challenges faced in sanitation and civic management. As part of the visit, the team actively participated in a cleanliness drive, reinforcing their commitment to community involvement and environmental sustainability.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Phassang highlighted the importance of direct ground visits, stating, “Such visits are necessary to assess the working conditions of our members. Today, we covered Wards 13 to 20, but more visits will follow in the coming days.”

He emphasized that maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility and urged public participation, stating that IMC alone cannot achieve the goal without the support of citizens. The Mayor also issued a stern warning to shopkeepers, business establishments, commercial and private building owners, instructing them to maintain cleanliness around their premises and place dustbins outside their establishments.

He cautioned that fines would be imposed, and trade licenses could be revoked if litter was found around shops. Additionally, he urged the public to refrain from discarding wrappers and plastic bottles in public spaces.

Highlighting the improved connectivity in the state capital with better road infrastructure, railway, and air links, Phassang stressed the need for a cleaner city, especially with the increasing footfall of Union Ministers, tourists, and visitors in the Capital Complex.

Acknowledging manpower constraints in IMC, he reiterated that public cooperation is crucial for maintaining sanitation. He also called upon the concerned authorities to ensure strict Inner Line Permit (ILP) checks and the establishment of a proper Smart City Gate at Banderdewa.

Further, the Mayor urged the government to expedite the demarcation of IMC and the Urban Development Department’s jurisdictions to facilitate smoother administration. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working for the people and called for collective efforts to ensure a clean, sustainable, and well-managed city.

