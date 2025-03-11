Arunachal: Construction of NH 415 Faces Potential Contract Termination

ITANAGAR – The construction of National Highway 415 (NH-415) in Arunachal Pradesh, a critical infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity in the northeastern state, has hit a roadblock. Chief Minister Pema Khandu has hinted at the possibility of terminating the contract with a firm tasked with developing an 11-kilometer stretch of the highway, citing delays and concerns over progress.

Responding to a Zero Hour discussion initiated by BJP legislator Pani Taram regarding the poor condition of roads in the state capital, chief minister Pema Khandu asserted that the government could not afford to leave the project in limbo.

NH-415, which connects key areas such as Itanagar, Banderdewa, and Nirjuli, has been under development in multiple packages. While the project has seen significant advancements in some sections, Package B—covering the stretch from Papunallah to Nirjuli—has drawn criticism for its slow pace.

The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) recently appealed to the highway department to expedite work on this segment without compromising quality, reflecting growing public frustration over the delays.

In a recent statement, Chief Minister Khandu emphasized the state government’s commitment to ensuring timely completion of infrastructure projects. “We are closely monitoring the progress of NH-415. If the current contractor cannot deliver, we will not hesitate to take strict action, including termination of the contract,” he said, signaling a potential shake-up in the project’s execution.

The highway’s development has been a priority for both the state and central governments, with earlier approvals in 2021 allocating significant funds for its four-laning and strengthening.

For instance, Package B (Itanagar to Banderdewa) was sanctioned with a budget of Rs. 496.47 crore, while Package C received Rs. 437.6 crore. An additional Rs. 22.5 crore was approved for strengthening the Holongi to Itanagar section. These investments underscore the highway’s importance for enhancing connectivity and boosting economic activity in the region.

Despite these efforts, challenges persist. Local stakeholders, including ANSU, have warned of protests if the construction quality or timeline falters further. “The people of Arunachal Pradesh deserve better roads and timely delivery. We will not tolerate excuses,” said ANSU Vice-President Tadak Lardak Murtem in a recent press conference.

The NH-415 project is part of a broader push to transform Arunachal Pradesh’s infrastructure, aligning with the central government’s focus on sustainable mobility and long-term development in border areas. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has repeatedly highlighted the strategic significance of such highways in the state.

As of now, the state government has not officially confirmed the termination of the contract, but officials are reportedly reviewing the firm’s performance. The outcome of this decision could set a precedent for how infrastructure projects are managed in Arunachal Pradesh, where connectivity remains a critical challenge.

Residents and commuters along NH-415 are hopeful that decisive action will bring much-needed relief and ensure the highway fulfills its promise of seamless travel and economic growth. For now, all eyes are on the government’s next move as the clock ticks on this vital project.