X Down Again? Elon Musk’s Platform Faces Second Outage In A Day

X (formerly known as Twitter), is currently down ( Second time within few hours ) , with users across the globe reporting issues with both the app and website.

NEW DELHI- Elon Musk’s X (formerly known as Twitter) experienced a significant global outage, affecting users across multiple countries, including India. The disruption began around 3:15 PM IST, with users reporting difficulties accessing both the app and the website.

Impact in India:

In India, approximately 2,500 users reported issues during the peak of the outage, according to Downdetector, a platform that tracks service disruptions.

Users experienced problems such as being unable to send messages or post content.

Global Reach:

The outage was not confined to India; users in the United States and the United Kingdom also reported difficulties. In the U.S., over 21,000 service disruption complaints were registered, while the U.K. saw more than 10,800 reports.

Restoration of Services:

The platform’s functionality began to return approximately 30 minutes after the initial reports, with users regaining access to their accounts.

As of now, X has not issued an official statement regarding the cause of the outage.

User Reactions:

Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were flooded with meme and complaints after micro-blogging site X, earlier known as Twitter, experienced disruptions. Netizens accross the globe highlighted inconvenience as they encountered difficulties in loading pages and refreshing their timelines.

During the downtime, users expressed their frustrations on alternative social media platforms, highlighting the widespread reliance on X for communication and information sharing.

This incident underscores the vulnerability of digital platforms to unexpected disruptions and the significant impact such outages can have on users globally.