Arunachal: Woodcarving Workshop at RGU Concludes

ITANAGAR- The five-day woodcarving workshop on Exploring Traditional Wood Carvings of Arunachal Pradesh: The Role of Art in Morung, Funeral Rituals, and Festivities of Tirap and Longding Districts, organised by the Department of Fine Arts and Music, Rajiv Gandhi University, concluded on Friday.

The workshop was conducted under the guidance of resource person Manwang Lowang from the Tirap district. Lowang is Arunachal Pradesh’s first BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts) degree holder in Sculpture, having graduated in 1978 from the Department of Sculpture, Kala Bhavana, Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan—India’s premier institute for fine arts.

On the first day of the workshop, Mr. Lowang described the history of the woodcarving tradition of the Tirap and Longding districts, highlighting its cultural significance, purposes, and usage in tribal rituals and festivities.

He presented a PowerPoint (PPT) presentation to the participants and discussed his artworks, which span various mediums and materials. However, as the workshop focused on woodcarving, he primarily emphasised his expertise in this medium.

Throughout the workshop, Mr. Lowang guided participants in handling different woodcarving tools, understanding the nature and characteristics of various types of wood, and executing their desired artistic creations.

The participants were primarily Sculpture Honours students from the department, alumni and students from other courses, and faculty members.