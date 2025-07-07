Arunachal: ‘The Arun Khabar’ Newspaper Launched in Itanagar

ITANAGAR— A significant addition to Arunachal Pradesh’s media landscape, The Arun Khabar newspaper was officially launched today in Itanagar in the presence of political leaders, veteran journalists, government officials, and community figures.

The event was marked by cultural performances, ceremonial ribbon-cutting, and speeches advocating for responsible journalism.

Minister for IPR and Industries, Nyato Dukam, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest, emphasized the vital role of media in democracy. “Politics and media are two active pillars that support the judiciary and executive,” he said.

Dukam also announced upcoming implementation of the Journalist Pension Scheme and Digital Media Advertisement Policy, noting that such welfare schemes are yet to be introduced in many other states.

Rumak Jomoh, publisher of The Arun Khabar, said the newspaper aims to serve as a platform for diverse voices across Arunachal. “We’re committed to ethical and local-centric journalism that resonates with people,” he added.

Arunachal Press Club President Dodum Yangfo lauded the team’s courage to launch a newspaper during challenging times for print media. He urged the IPR department to implement long-pending welfare measures for journalists.

Other speakers included IPR Director Gijum Tali, who emphasized fair ad distribution via a new roster system; IPR Deputy Director Denga Bengia, who acknowledged the challenges of sustaining print media; and Assistant Director Radhe Tajung, who urged media professionals to ensure balanced reporting.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks and informal discussions over tea. Community leader Gangang Jomoh, Chairman of the Jomoh Welfare Society, also attended the launch and extended his support.