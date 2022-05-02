Arunachal: Governor visits Jarbom Gamlin Govt Law College

ITANAGA- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) visited the Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College (JGGLC), Jote, 27 km from State Capital Itanagar on 2nd May 2022. He reviewed the academic and infrastructure progress of the lone government law institute of the State.

The Governor emphasized that there must be a master plan for the whole campus and infrastructure must come up according to a master plan. He also stressed that amenities, including hostels, water and electricity supplies must be developed to cater for the maximum strength of students and faculty in the next five to ten years.

The Governor said that the Law College has a very important charter to perform in producing the best legal professionals for the service of the people. Reposing his hope that Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College with its competent teaching faculty will assiduously equip its students with the finest legal information and produce patriotic law luminaries of probity, the Governor said that the institute must be provided with optimum educational facilities.

The Governor advised the concerned departments on the problems of the Law College campus. On the issue of 80 meters boundary wall demolition of the college for widening the State Highway by the PWD, the Governor found the requirement germane and asked the PWD to reconstruct the boundary wall at the new site.

For shortage of water supply to the college, the Governor suggested that on account of high water table in the campus, deep tube wells for the full water demand of the college should be made and improvement of the river water supply should be developed as the standby arrangement.

On the issue of fencing for the girls’ hostel, the Governor suggested that a new girls’ hostel must be planned with around 175 rooms in the Master Plan with a proper boundary wall around it. Similarly, vehicle & scooter parking areas must be developed as part of the Master layout plan of the Law College.

For additional students’ bus, the Governor suggested that this requirement be outsourced to Arunachal Pradesh State Transport (APST).

The Governor, along with Dr G George Principal, JBGLC, and district officials, including Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare, Minga Sherpa, and Superintendent of Police Dr. Neelam Niga, APPS visited the ongoing construction sites of the hostels and the quarters for staff.