Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor visits Jarbom Gamlin Govt Law College

May 2, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Arunachal: Governor visits Jarbom Gamlin Govt Law College

ITANAGA- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) visited the Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College (JGGLC), Jote, 27 km from State Capital Itanagar on 2nd May 2022. He reviewed the academic and infrastructure progress of the lone government law institute of the State.

The Governor emphasized that there must be a master plan for the whole campus and infrastructure must come up according to a master plan. He also stressed that amenities, including hostels, water and electricity supplies must be developed to cater for the maximum strength of students and faculty in the next five to ten years.

The Governor said that the Law College has a very important charter to perform in producing the best legal professionals for the service of the people. Reposing his hope that Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College with its competent teaching faculty will assiduously equip its students with the finest legal information and produce patriotic law luminaries of probity, the Governor said that the institute must be provided with optimum educational facilities.

The Governor advised the concerned departments on the problems of the Law College campus. On the issue of 80 meters boundary wall demolition of the college for widening the State Highway by the PWD, the Governor found the requirement germane and asked the PWD to reconstruct the boundary wall at the new site.

Related Articles

For shortage of water supply to the college, the Governor suggested that on account of high water table in the campus, deep tube wells for the full water demand of the college should be made and improvement of the river water supply should be developed as the standby arrangement.

On the issue of fencing for the girls’ hostel, the Governor suggested that a new girls’ hostel must be planned with around 175 rooms in the Master Plan with a proper boundary wall around it. Similarly, vehicle & scooter parking areas must be developed as part of the Master layout plan of the Law College.

For additional students’ bus, the Governor suggested that this requirement be outsourced to Arunachal Pradesh State Transport (APST).

The Governor, along with Dr G George Principal, JBGLC, and district officials, including Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare, Minga Sherpa, and Superintendent of Police Dr. Neelam Niga, APPS visited the ongoing construction sites of the hostels and the quarters for staff.

Tags
May 2, 2022
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Opium cultivation must be stopped- Governor

Arunachal: Opium cultivation must be stopped- Governor

April 23, 2022
Bring latest technologies to make Arunachal roads sustainable: Chowna Mein

Bring latest technologies to make Arunachal roads sustainable: Chowna Mein

April 22, 2022
Arunachal Guv, CM discuss state's developmental issues

Arunachal Guv, CM discuss state’s developmental issues

April 22, 2022
Arunachal CM calls upon the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of serving citizens

Arunachal CM calls upon the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of serving citizens

April 21, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor inaugurates RCC Footpath road

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inaugurates RCC Footpath road

April 20, 2022
Itanagar: Not Going Back till my demands are fulfilled- Sol Dodum

Itanagar: Not Going Back till my demands are fulfilled- Sol Dodum

April 18, 2022
Itanagar: NE Literary festival concludes

Itanagar: NE Literary festival concludes

April 12, 2022
Itanagar: Culture of Dumping Waste in Rivulet in Naharlagun

Itanagar: Culture of Dumping Waste in Rivulet in Naharlagun

April 11, 2022
One Day Interactive session on “Mental Health and its Awareness” held at RGU

One Day Interactive session on “Mental Health and its Awareness” held at RGU

April 9, 2022
Itanagar: Botany Dept of DNGC visit Mushroom Development Centre

Itanagar: Botany Dept of DNGC visit Mushroom Development Centre

April 8, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!