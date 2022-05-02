Arunachal Governor, CM convey Eid greetings

Festival

The Governor said that the festival of Eid- Ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the Holy Month of ‘Ramzan’, the month of prayers, blessings, and forgiveness.

May 2, 2022
ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday extended greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the festive occasion of Eid-ul-fitr.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his warm greetings to the people of the State, particularly to our Muslim brothers and sisters in the State on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, I convey my Arunachal Pradesh. I hope this sacred occasion will usher-in goodwill and harmony

In his message, the Governor said that the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the Holy Month of  ‘Ramzan’, the month of prayers, blessings, and forgiveness. It reminds every member of the community of their obligations and responsibilities towards other members of the society, especially the poor and downtrodden. This occasion also stands for peaceful coexistence and equitable progress of the State and the Nation. I hope this joyous occasion further strengthens the values of composite society, he said.

On this holy Eid, I beseech for Allah’s blessings for lighting up the path of oneness. May this festival lead everyone to happiness and success. Eid Mubarak, he wished in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his best wishes and greetings to all followers of Islam on the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, which translates to “festival of breaking the fast”, marking the end of a month-long fast from dawn to sunset during the holy period of Ramadan.

In a message here this evening, Khandu reveled Eid-ul-Fitr as one of the most joyful festivals of the world celebrated in a grand manner, and considered to be the biggest Eid celebrations in a year.

Thanking Allah for bestowing strength and courage to his followers during the month-long fasting, Khandu said, “Let us hope we can leave behind these challenging times together for a period of happiness, compassion and peace.”

He expressed optimism that the festival will strengthen the bond between all religious communities and teach people on relevance of communal harmony and religious tolerance.

“May the Almighty guide us to light. Eid Mubarak!” Khandu added.

May 2, 2022
