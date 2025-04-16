Arunachal: Chowna Mein Joins Maha Sangken Festival with Italian Ambassador at Manfaiseng and Empong

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, joined the vibrant Day 2 celebrations of the Maha Sangken Festival at Manfaiseng Village, beginning the day with morning prayers, bathing of the Buddha statue at Pubbana Sasana Rakkhita Buddha Vihara at Manfaiseng village.

The festival was graced by the presence of His Excellency Antonio Enrico Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India, along with his daughter, Miss Julia Bartoli, and his colleague Kapil Kumria. Esteemed dignitaries including MLA Oken Tayeng and international guests from the USA and Thailand added to the festival’s global spirit.

Later in the evening, the dignitaries took part in the Sangken rituals of lighting candle boat and releasing of sky lantern in the oldest Tai Khamti Village, Empong. They also offered prayers at the Empong Buddha Vihara called by locals as Ti-Met, which means holy place.

Speaking on the occasion, Dy CM warmly welcomed all the guests along with all the distinguished dignitaries and devotees present. He expressed heartfelt appreciation for their presence, stating that it added grace and significance to the celebration.

He said that Sangken is a socio-religious festival of Tai Khamti community which is also known as water festival and celebrated across South East Asian Nations and Yunan province of China to welcome the new seasons marking new beginning and renewal. He said that apart from the festive part of water splashing to one another, it has many religious rituals and beliefs accompanied with it.

Citing the idea of making it as an international festival, he said that we have been celebrating Maha Sangken for many years but due to the celebration of this water festival across the South East Asian Nations and neigbouring countries, we wanted to make it international with larger participation from across the globe with a view to promote the Arunachal tourism through culture which will help to boost the local economy.

He further said that the presence of international guests shows how our culture is being recognized and appreciated globally. This encourages us to continue our efforts in promoting Arunachal’s unique traditions on larger platforms.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to His Excellency Mr. Antonio Enrico Bartoli for accepting the invitation and gracing the Maha Sangken Festival with his presence. He also extended thanks to MLA Mebo Oken Tayeng, Chief Advisor of the International Maha Sangken Festival 2025 for his suggestions and inviting renowned tour operators from both abroad and India to the festival.

He also thanked all the Tour Operators and Thai delegates for their presence in the festival and givingn it an international aura. He said that this year’s International Maha Sangken Festival is just the beginning, and we are committed to making it bigger in the coming years with a view to promote Arunachal tourism through culture.

Ambassador Bartoli, in his speech, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome extended by the people of Namsai. He said that he was deeply moved by the vibrant celebration, festive mood and the spiritual symbolism of the festival with feeling of being purified by water and restarting again.

He said the evening rituals of released of sky lantern and candle boats reflected a profound harmony with nature and the shared human spirit. He said that the presence of Thai delegates have branded the village atmosphere with international aura. The Ambassador also praised the cultural performances and the hospitality shown throughout the celebration and expressed his willingness to come again.

Also present in the celebration were Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa, renowned Tour Operators from India and abroad, guests from Thailand and USA, District Officers, revered Bhantes, and people from all walks of life.