Arunachal: Indian Army conducts Field Exercise in Forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- In a major step towards ensuring operational readiness, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army successfully conducted an exercise in the forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh, demonstrating the seamless integration of New new-generation equipment (NGEs) and New Generation Weapons (NGWs), reinforcing its focus on the rapid transformation under the banner of the ‘Year of Technology Absorption and Year of Transformation’.

The field exercise was conducted in rugged and mountainous terrain to operate effectively in challenging conditions with the primary focus on Enhanced Mobility, Real-time Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Advanced Communication systems.

These elements are crucial to developing a swift, silent, and smart tactical force capable of responding decisively in technology-driven battlefields, informed Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence.

By employing state-of-the-art platforms and modern combat systems, the exercise emphasised faster decision-making, seamless information sharing, and synchronized battlefield awareness. These capabilities significantly enhanced the operational agility of the troops, reaffirming the Indian Army’s commitment to technological advancement and battlefield innovation.

Also Read- DPGC Organises Immersive Heritage Study Tour for Cultural Enrichment

This exercise serves as a testament to the readiness of the Army to meet the dynamic challenges of modern warfare. Indian Army continues to drive transformation through innovation, with a clear emphasis on enhancing jointness, adaptability, and combat effectiveness, said Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence..