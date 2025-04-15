Arunachal: DPGC Organises Immersive Heritage Study Tour for Cultural Enrichment

KAMKI- The Department of History, Donyi-Polo Government College (DPGC), Kamki, successfully organised a three-day Heritage Study Tour from April 13 to 15, 2025. The initiative aimed to provide students with an immersive cultural experience and foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the diverse cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

The tour encompassed visits to several culturally and historically significant sites, including Kekar Monying in Siang District, the Golden Pagoda and Empong Village in Namsai District, Loiliang in Lohit District, and the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) and Bhismaknagar in Lower Dibang Valley.

These locations were carefully selected to provide students with exposure to the cultural richness and traditional practices of various indigenous communities in the region.

Under the guidance of Assistant Professor Duli Ete, the students participated in a range of educational and cultural activities.

At Loiliang village, students interacted with the elders of the Taraon Mishmi community and gained insights into their oral traditions, customary practices, and way of life.

In Namsai, students took part in the Maha Sangken International Festival held at the Golden Pagoda, where they witnessed and participated in the traditional celebrations of the Tai Khamti community, including their music, dance, rituals, and cuisine.

During the event, students also had the opportunity to engage with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

The visit to RIWATCH further enriched the learning experience by offering a comprehensive understanding of the ongoing efforts to preserve and document the cultural heritage of indigenous communities across the region.

The study tour, conducted as part of the B.A. History (Honours) VI Semester course titled Oral Traditions and Heritage Studies was self-funded by 25 final-year students, reflecting their strong academic commitment and eagerness to engage in experiential learning beyond the classroom setting.

This heritage study tour underscores the department’s commitment to holistic education, emphasising the importance of field-based learning in shaping students’ academic perspectives and cultural sensibilities.

By facilitating direct interaction with communities and providing meaningful engagement with traditional knowledge systems, the tour served as a platform for nurturing cultural awareness, empathy, and respect for heritage among students.