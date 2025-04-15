Arunachal: Two Drug Peddlers Arrested, 55.05 Grams of Suspected Heroin Seized in Borum-Doimukh Operation

NAHARLAGUN- As part of the ongoing anti-narcotics drive Operation Dawn 2.0, Papu Hills Police conducted a swift and coordinated operation in the Borum-Doimukh area, resulting in the arrest of two suspected drug peddlers and the seizure of 55.05 grams of suspected heroin.

The operation was led by SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo, assisted by Inspectors Torum Mai and Bobby Sumyan, and Constables Sachin K. Rao, Sonam Namgey, and Pisa Tavak, under the overall supervision of SP ICR Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, the team apprehended Soriful Islam (41) near Borum Bridge. Interrogation led to a follow-up raid in Doimukh, where the alleged main supplier, Techi Bharat (26), was also arrested.

A legally sanctioned personal and residential search led to the recovery of 39 vials of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 55.05 grams. A case has been registered at Papu Hills Police Station under Case No. 48/25 U/S 21(b)/27 of the NDPS Act, and both accused have been taken into custody.

SP Mihin Gambo lauded the police team’s swift action and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to eradicating drug trafficking under Operation Dawn 2.0.