Arunachal: Two Drug Peddlers Caught with Heroin in Lekhi

NAHARLAGUN- In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, Papu Hills Police successfully apprehended two drug peddlers during a targeted operation under Operation Dawn 2.0.

The crackdown was initiated following a tip-off about illicit drug activity in the Lower Borum area. Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun.

Led by Inspector Torum Mai and conducted under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo, the police team—comprising SI A.K. Jha, Ct. P. Halder, Ct. D. Sonowal, and Ct. Sachin K. Rao—moved swiftly to the identified location. The suspects initially attempted to flee but were intercepted and detained in the Lekhi area under Nirjuli jurisdiction after a prompt pursuit.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hemanta Borah (35), a resident of Gorubandha, Assam, and Kabang Paron (35) from Geku, Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A personal search led to the seizure of 8 vials of suspected heroin, collectively weighing approximately 10.59 grams. The contraband was recovered from the possession of the accused.

A case has been registered at Papu Hills Police Station (Case No. 45/25) under sections 21(b)/27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and both individuals have been formally arrested.

Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, commended the police team’s timely action and reaffirmed the district’s commitment to eradicating drug abuse and trafficking. He emphasized that Operation Dawn 2.0 will continue with intensified efforts to dismantle drug networks across the region.