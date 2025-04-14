BJP Arunachal Pradesh Celebrates 134th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the 134th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar with grandeur and reverence at the State BJP Office in Itanagar on Sunday. The event saw floral tributes offered to Dr. Ambedkar’s portrait by dignitaries and party workers.

P.D. Sona, Minister of Education, Tourism, and RWD, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. In his address, he lauded the BJP for organizing the event in a meaningful way and paid rich tributes to Dr. Ambedkar, hailing him as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a visionary social reformer. Drawing a parallel with Abraham Lincoln, Sona emphasized Ambedkar’s commitment to justice, equality, and education.

Highlighting the significance of education, Sona praised the improvement in CBSE results in the state and reiterated the government’s focus on enhancing elementary education. He announced a new policy for annual teacher transfers based on a systematic plan and urged all stakeholders in the education sector to cooperate for the betterment of students and the future of the state.

State BJP President Kaling Moyong, in his presidential address, detailed the objectives of the Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan– 2025, which is being conducted from April 14 to 25 across all 28 districts and 78 mandals of Arunachal Pradesh.

The campaign includes various outreach activities to spread awareness about Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy. Moyong also highlighted historical misuses of Article 356 during Congress rule, underscoring BJP’s commitment to constitutional values and federalism.

Former Minister Taba Tedir, serving as a resource person, spoke extensively on Dr. Ambedkar’s life and his pivotal role in shaping the Constitution, while former Minister Tage Taki reflected on ideological differences between Ambedkar and the Congress leadership, citing the circumstances that led to Ambedkar’s resignation in 1951.

The event also featured a Preamble oath-taking ceremony led by Minister P.D. Sona, reinforcing a collective pledge to uphold constitutional values. Member of Samman Abhiyan 2025, Taying Shakuntala, welcomed the dignitaries, while Gumsen Lollen, State President of Kisan Morcha and Co-Convener of the campaign, delivered the vote of thanks.

The program was attended by MLAs Tsetan Chombey Kee and Tojir Kadu, State Vice Presidents Nani Lajie and Yalem Taga Burang, State General Secretary Tadar Niglar, and other senior office bearers, Morcha heads, and party karyakartas.