BJP Arunachal Holds Tiranga Yatra in Itanagar to Celebrate Operation Sindoor Success

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arunachal Pradesh, organized a grand Tiranga Yatra titled “Citizens for National Security” in Itanagar today, celebrating the successful completion of Operation Sindoor—a major counter-terror mission conducted by the Indian Armed Forces.

The rally began from Tower Clock, Ganga, and concluded at Tennis Court, IG Park, drawing participants from all walks of life. BJP leaders, MLAs, ex-servicemen, party workers, and citizens took part in the patriotic procession, waving the national flag and chanting slogans in support of the Armed Forces.

Prominent attendees included State General Secretary cum MLA Zingnu Namchoom, General Secretaries Nalong Mize and Tadar Niglar, MLAs Techi Kaso, Mutchu Mithi, Tojir Kadu, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, and representatives from the All Arunachal Ex-Servicemen Association, led by President Tatung Taro.

Nalong Mize, who also served as the Convener of the Yatra, hailed Operation Sindoor as a “historic milestone” in India’s fight against terrorism. He praised the Armed Forces for their courage and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decisive leadership.

“New India is strong, proactive, and uncompromising when it comes to national security,” Mize declared.

MLA Techi Kaso issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying any further provocation would be met with a strong response. Air Commodore (Retd.) RD Musabi called Pakistan a “factory of terrorism” and urged its people to reject extremist policies.

Tatung Taro thanked CM Pema Khandu for flagging off the Tiranga Yatra from Walong and expressed gratitude to national leaders for their support during Operation Sindoor. He stated that India stands firmly with its Armed Forces and would respond with strength to any threats.

The BJP announced that similar Tiranga Yatras will be held across Arunachal Pradesh at district and mandal levels to express solidarity with the Armed Forces.