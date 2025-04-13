Sikkim: Eight, Including Four Juveniles, Arrested in Gyalshing for Alleged Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl

GANGTOK- In a shocking case that has rocked Sikkim’s Gyalshing district, eight individuals, including four juveniles, have been apprehended for the alleged repeated rape of a 13-year-old girl over several months.

The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on April 10, prompted by concerns raised by the victim’s school.

According to police reports, the minor, who had been visibly unwell and withdrawn in class, disclosed during counseling that a woman from her locality, lured her to come her home under the pretense of assisting with household chores.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Nab Two Absconding Fraudsters from West Bengal and Assam

The woman allegedly coerced the girl into sexual acts with her husband, and facilitated further assaults by involving two other men, in exchange for money. The victim also named four juveniles who reportedly sexually assaulted her throughout 2024 and early 2025.

The case came to light after teachers at the girl’s school noticed her deteriorating health and behavior, alerting the CWC. Counseling sessions revealed the traumatic ordeal, leading to swift action by the Gyalshing police.

VIRAL VIDEO- Foreign Tourists Take Initiative to Clean Up Sikkim Streets

A First Information Report (FIR No. 05/2025) was filed on April 10, charging the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The adult accused—the woman, her husband and two friends have been arrested, while the four juveniles are in custody as investigations continue. Authorities have withheld the minors’ identities in accordance with legal protections.

Travel to Madan Kamdev, the Khajuraho of Northeast

The incident has sparked outrage across Gyalshing, with local women’s rights organizations and NGOs demanding justice and comprehensive support for the survivor. “This is a horrific violation of a child’s dignity. We stand with the victim and urge a thorough investigation to ensure all perpetrators are held accountable,” said a spokesperson for a local advocacy group.

Police have assured the public of a meticulous investigation to uncover the full extent of the exploitation. The survivor is receiving medical care and psychological support to aid her recovery.

This case underscores the critical role of community vigilance and institutional intervention in protecting vulnerable children. Authorities are urging residents to report any suspicious activities to prevent such tragedies in the future.