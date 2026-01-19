India Skills Northeast Regional Meet Begins in Guwahati

GUWAHATI- The maiden India Skills Regional Competition 2025–26 for the northeastern states was inaugurated at the Guwahati University campus on Monday, marking the first time India’s premier skilling championship has been hosted in the region.

The event was inaugurated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary. A total of 162 youth contestants from all eight northeastern states are participating in the four-day competition, competing across 26 skill categories.

Addressing the gathering, Chaudhary said the India Skills platform offers young people an opportunity to showcase their capabilities, learn from peers and prepare for national and international competitions. He described the initiative as more than a contest, calling it a celebration of excellence, discipline and dignity of work. Emphasising the region’s potential, the minister said the Northeast has immense talent and aspiration, and expressed confidence that youth from the region are prepared to play a leading role in India’s skilled workforce.

The competition is being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) as the implementation partner. By bringing the regional competition to the Northeast, the ministry aims to provide young talent easier access to national-level skilling platforms closer to home.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Guwahati University; Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Principal Secretary, Government of Assam; Hena Usman, Joint Secretary, MSDE; along with senior officials and stakeholders from the skilling ecosystem.

Arunachal Pradesh is represented by contestants Nemcha Janpi in Floristry, Narang Tailyang in Cooking, and Maga Rina in Restaurant Service. State officials attending the event include Gyati Kacho, Deputy Director, Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Kaustav Nath, Founding Partner of Mind Phoenix Advisory Services LLP, a firm engaged by the department for India Skills and World Skills preparation; and DSDE consultant Bharat Jain, who is serving as team leader.

The India Skills competition follows a structured, multi-tier evaluation process. Candidates are assessed at district and state levels before advancing to regional competitions. Top performers from the regional stage qualify for the India Skills National Competition, from which select winners earn the opportunity to represent India at the World Skills Competition scheduled to be held in Shanghai from September 22 to 27, 2026.

The Northeast regional event features a wide spectrum of contemporary and traditional skills, including Automobile Technology, Cloud Computing, Mobile Applications Development, Software and Web Technologies, Electronics, CNC Milling and Turning, Welding, Electrical Installations, Fashion Technology, Bakery and Patisserie, Cooking, Restaurant Service, Health and Social Care, Retail Sales and Visual Merchandising.

Officials noted a growing participation of women in core technical and traditionally male-dominated trades such as automobile technology, electronics, CNC operations, electrical installations and welding. The skill mix also reflects increasing convergence between digital skills, manufacturing and services, aligning youth training with Industry 4.0 requirements. At the same time, strong representation from hospitality, health and retail sectors mirrors the Northeast’s economic focus on tourism and services.

According to organisers, platforms such as the India Skills competition play a key role in aligning regional talent with industry demand and national development priorities.