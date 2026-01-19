Arunachal: Ziro Showcases Sustainable Tourism Practices

ZIRO- The Ziro Tourism Organisation (ZTO) hosted a brief interaction session with tourism delegates from Meghalaya and various districts of Arunachal Pradesh on January 18, aimed at exchanging experiences and best practices in sustainable tourism development.

The Meghalaya delegation was led by Bulbully S. Marak, Assistant Director, Tourism Department, Government of Meghalaya. Tourism entrepreneurs from Changlang, Tirap, Longding and Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh were also part of the interaction.

The session was chaired and moderated by Mrs Khoda Yakang Millo, District Tourism Officer (DTO), Ziro, and was held at Myodi Yasi Homestay in Ziro. Discussions during the meeting focused on homestay management practices in line with tourism department guidelines, with an emphasis on quality standards and responsible tourism operations.

Participants highlighted the importance of preserving cultural landscapes, traditional values and indigenous practices while promoting tourism. Conservation of local flora and fauna also formed a key part of the deliberations, reflecting a shared concern for balancing tourism growth with environmental sustainability.

As part of the programme, the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, invited 30 delegates to attend the Chullyu Agro-Tourism Festival. The delegates also undertook field visits across the Ziro Valley to observe community-based tourism initiatives and local hospitality models.

Members of the Ziro Tourism Organisation present during the programme included Koj Mama, tour operator, conservationist and member of NGO Ngunu Ziro; Punyo Chada, homestay operator, conservationist and member of NGO Ngunu Ziro; and Mrs Rubu Ampi, proprietor of Lempia Ude Homestay.

The interaction served as a platform for dialogue and collaboration between tourism stakeholders, reinforcing Ziro’s approach to tourism that prioritises sustainability, community participation and the protection of cultural and natural heritage.