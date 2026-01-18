Arunachal: Indian Army Holds Weapons Display at Aalo School

AALO- The Spearhead Division of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps (III Corps) organised a weapons and equipment display at the Government Middle School in Aalo, West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, as part of its ongoing community outreach efforts under Operation Sadbhavana.

The event aimed to strengthen civil-military relations and inspire young students in a strategically significant border region. Students, teachers and local residents attended the programme, which provided an opportunity to interact directly with Army personnel and gain insight into the role of the armed forces.

Weapon instructors from the division demonstrated a range of military equipment, including small arms, communication systems and other essential gear used by the Indian Army in mountainous and difficult terrain. Students were allowed to closely observe the equipment while instructors explained their functions, safety mechanisms and operational importance in national defence.

According to officials, the interactive nature of the display was designed to familiarise students with the professionalism and technological capabilities of the Indian Army, while also fostering awareness about discipline and responsibility associated with military service. Such outreach programmes are regularly conducted by the Army in border and remote areas.

The primary objective of the initiative was to motivate students to consider careers in the armed forces by highlighting the values of discipline, service and commitment. In regions like Aalo, which hosts one of the oldest infantry brigades under the Spear Corps, these engagements are seen as contributing to youth empowerment and national integration.

The Spearhead Division has previously undertaken a range of community-oriented activities in Arunachal Pradesh, including coaching for Sainik School entrance examinations, eco-tourism exposure tours for students, infrastructure support in remote villages and humanitarian assistance during emergencies.

The programme concluded with Army personnel encouraging students to pursue education with dedication and maintain discipline. Several students expressed admiration for the soldiers and an increased interest in learning about the armed forces.

Officials said such initiatives continue to reinforce the long-standing bond between the Indian Army and the people of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in border districts where community engagement plays a key role in strengthening trust and cooperation.