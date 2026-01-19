Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Introduces High-Value Fruit Crops Under TSP

ANJAW- ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw, has successfully introduced pomegranate and plum cultivation for the first time in selected villages of Anjaw district under the Vibrant Village Programme implemented through the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP). The initiative was carried out in Kaho, Kibithoo, Musai and Dong villages, marking a significant diversification in local horticultural practices.

As part of the programme, healthy saplings of pomegranate and plum were distributed to farmers in March 2025. The intervention aimed at assessing the suitability of these high-value fruit crops in the agro-climatic conditions of the region while improving livelihood opportunities for tribal farming households.

Following sapling distribution, Mr. Satveer Yadav, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture), conducted regular field monitoring visits and provided technical guidance to farmers. Capacity-building trainings were organised to promote scientific orchard management practices, including weeding, training and pruning, and integrated pest and disease management for both fruit crops.

Also Read- Indian Army Holds Weapons Display at Aalo School

Addressing water availability challenges, particularly during the winter season, Mr. Ugarsain Sangwan, Subject Matter Specialist (Land and Water Conservation Engineering), focused on efficient irrigation practices. Drip irrigation systems were promoted in orchards due to their high water-use efficiency. In addition, organic nutrient management practices, such as the application of vermi-compost and compost, were adopted to support sustainable crop growth.

After one year of cultivation, the pomegranate and plum plants have shown healthy growth and good establishment in the field, indicating favourable adaptation to local conditions. The results suggest the potential for scaling up fruit orchard development in the region.

Also Read- Arunachal Pushes Cultural Exchange via Tourism Drive

Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Anjaw, encouraged farmers to take up pomegranate and plum cultivation on a larger scale. He noted that the climatic conditions in the Vibrant Villages are highly suitable for these crops and highlighted their status as high-value horticultural produce. According to him, expanding cultivation could contribute to improved farm incomes, nutritional security and long-term economic sustainability for tribal communities.

The initiative is being viewed as a step towards strengthening horticulture-based livelihoods in Anjaw district, particularly in remote border villages covered under the Vibrant Village Programme.