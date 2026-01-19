Itanagar

Arunachal: Painting, Essay Competitions Held at Lok Bhavan

As part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, painting and essay writing competitions were organised at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, with wide participation from schoolchildren, including students with disabilities.

ITANAGAR- As part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the Governor’s Secretariat organised painting and essay writing competitions at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on January 19, 2026. The events saw enthusiastic participation from a large number of schoolchildren from across the capital region.

Students from institutions such as Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu, and Oju Mission, Naharlagun, actively took part in the competitions. Their participation added a strong element of inclusivity to the Republic Day celebrations, highlighting efforts to ensure broader representation in official programmes.

The competitions were initiated by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.), with the objective of engaging young citizens in the national celebration in a meaningful manner. The initiative aimed to promote patriotic values, encourage creative expression, and foster a sense of civic responsibility among students, in line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The essay writing competition covered themes such as Unity in Diversity: Strength of India, Children as Responsible Citizens, and Our Constitution: Our Pride. These topics were designed to encourage students to reflect on constitutional values, social responsibility and national integration.

The painting competition focused on the role of youth in development and nation-building, offering participants a platform to visually express their ideas and aspirations for India’s future.

According to officials, the winners of both competitions will receive their prizes from the Governor during the ‘At Home’ function to be held as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

