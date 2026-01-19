Arunachal: Piggery Training Held at Pangin in Siang District

PANGIN- A one-day off-campus cum awareness training programme on Improved Piggery Husbandry through Plastic-Slatted Flooring–Based Pig Housing was conducted at Pangin in Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, on January 19, 2026.

The programme was organised by the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, Jalukie, Nagaland, in collaboration with the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation, Siang. It was sponsored under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Plastic Engineering in Agricultural Structures and Environment Management (AICRP-PEASEM), Gangtok Centre, CAEPHT, Ranipool, Sikkim.

The day-long programme featured expert lectures by resource persons from the veterinary and animal husbandry sector. Dr. Imtiwati, Assistant Professor (SS), College of Veterinary Science and AH, Jalukie, delivered sessions on the economics of piggery, scientific feeding practices and breeding management, outlining strategies to improve productivity and profitability.

Dr. Bhabesh Mili, Assistant Professor (SS) of the same institution, spoke on plastic-slatted floor–based pig housing systems, highlighting their advantages, including improved hygiene, efficient waste management, enhanced animal welfare and increased productivity.

Dr. Doni Jini, Head, ICAR Centre, Basar, addressed the participants on general piggery health management and introduced Bokashi-based piggery farming as a sustainable and eco-friendly practice. The Chief Veterinary Officer of Siang district, who attended as the special guest speaker, briefed farmers on government schemes related to livestock development, procedures for availing benefits and vaccination programmes for overall livestock health management.

The programme was attended by 50 pig farmers from Pangin, who actively participated in the interactive sessions. Participants were provided with technical reading materials and essential inputs, including mineral mixtures, vitamins, deworming tablets and other supplements, to support scientific pig farming practices.

The event was coordinated locally by Shri Tadang Tamut, Farmer Coordinator and Chairman of the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation, Siang. According to organisers, the programme significantly enhanced awareness among farmers about modern piggery practices and underscored the role of scientific housing systems in achieving sustainable and profitable pig farming in the region.