Itanagar: Orientation programme for Teachers’ of 3rd Language underway at SCERT

ITANAGAR- An orientation programme for 3rd Language Teachers started here at SCERT Itanagar on Monday. Altogether about 700 3rd Language Teachers shall be oriented in their respective local/tribe’s languages/scripts in 05 batches till 29 May 2022, for Nyishi, Galo, Tagin, Wancho, Tangsa, Idu, Kaman & Taraon Languages, respectively.

In the 1st batch, 3rd Language Teachers of Nyishi Language for the districts of Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle & ICR districts is scheduled till 29th April 2022. Prof. Nabam Nakha Hina, Dr. Nabam Tata, Shri Tar Choya and Shri Taku Stephen Tayu are the Resource Persons for the Nyishi Language.

Attending the programme as Chief Guest, Mr. Ranphoa Ngowa, IFS, Additional Secretary (Education), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh exhorted the participants to attend the programme sincerely and to take back the maximum from the Resource Persons so that it would help them during their course of teaching the students in the schools.

He also said that although English & Hindi Languages should not be ignored as almost all the competitive examinations are conducted in these two languages, however, students understand the most when concepts are explained in their own mother tongue and the introduction of one’s own language as a 3rd language in the schools would be boon for the students. He further said that when a person from one tribe speaks in another tribe’s language, more affection develops between the persons.

Earlier, Mr. Mudang Omo, Lecturer, while explaining the aims & objectives of the programme, said that the introduction of local languages/scripts as 3rd Language in schools was a long-felt desire of all the tribes of the State and on the suggestion of the Apex Bodies of the Community Based Organizations (CBOs) the State Govt. has introduced the local language/script as 3rd Language in schools from Classes VI-VIII.

He also stated that the language of a particular tribe varies from village to village or district to district, and as such, occasionally, two different terms exist for the same thing, for the same tribe, residing in two different districts. However, we should celebrate this diversity and help the students to develop their vocabulary.

Mr. Bango Palon, Joint Director & Mr. N. K. Chourasia, Assistant Director, also spoke on the occasion.

The 3rd Language books for the eight languages/scripts have been developed by the Apex Body of the respective tribes, viz. Nyishi Elite Society (NES), Galo Welfare Society (GWS), Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS), Cultural And Literary Society of Mishmi (CALSOM), Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), Tribal Welfare & Development Society, Changlang, Wancho Literary Mission (WLM) in collaboration with SCERT, Itanagar and the books were released by Shri Pema Khandu, Hon’ble Chief Minister on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on 5th September, 2021.