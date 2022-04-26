Arunachal

Arunachal : DCM Chowna Mein calls on Nitin Gadkari

April 26, 2022
NEW DELHI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein called on Union Minister of Roads, Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari ji at his official residence in New Delhi today and discussed about NH-15 road portion of 61.15 Km from Chongkham to Brahmakund (Parsuram Kund) in Arunachal Pradesh.

In the meeting, Union Minister directed BRO for immediate handing over of the said road to NHIDCL and also directed NHIDCL for immediate commencement of the construction work. Before the commencement of the road construction, he also asked NHIDCL to carry out maintenance of the road immediately as the said portion of the road is in deplorable condition causing inconvenience to the commuters.

The NH 15 road portion from Chowkham to Brahmakund (Parsuram Kund) with length of 61.15 KM connects three Districts namely, Namsai, Lohit and Anjaw (border district) of Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier, the road was under Border Road Organization (BRO) but subsequently transferred and allotted to NHIDCL vide Govt. of India Gazette Notification No.S.O.2722(F), File No.NH-14013/ 12/2021-P&M Dtd. 7 th July, 2021. However, handing over and taking over of the road is yet to be done and as a result the construction work is halted and neither BRO nor NHIDCL is maintaining the said road.

The meeting was also attended by DG BRO, Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary ji, DG (RD), RT&H, Sanjay Nirmal, MD NHIDCL, Shri Chanchal Kumar, Director (T) NHIDCL, Shri Atul Kumar, CE (NER) RTH, Shri Umesh Katara and Shri Manash Deka, OSD to DCM.

