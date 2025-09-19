Itanagar

Arunachal: CBC Itanagar Organizes Special Outreach Programme on Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2025

The event focused on empowering adolescent girls by highlighting the importance of nutrition, health, and well-being in building a stronger and self-reliant nation.

ITANAGAR-  To mark Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2025 and spread the message of “Swasth Nari, Saksham Bharat”, the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Regional Office Itanagar, organized a Special Outreach Programme (SOP) at Eleazer English School, Itanagar.

The event focused on empowering adolescent girls by highlighting the importance of nutrition, health, and well-being in building a stronger and self-reliant nation.

The programme was graced by Shakti Pratap Kanchan, Deputy Director and Head of Office, Doordarshan Kendra & Akashvani Itanagar, as the Chief Guest, and Pranjal Pratim Sharma, Principal of Eleazer School, as Guest of Honour.

In his address, Utsav Parmar, Deputy Director, CBC Itanagar, shared the inspiring story of a visually challenged Indian woman who trekked to the Everest Base Camp, underscoring the link between physical strength and proper nutrition.

Resource person Mrs. Paro Ghimere emphasized the vital role of balanced nutrition, especially for adolescent girls and pregnant women, warning against diseases linked to malnutrition.

The Chief Guest and Guest of Honour reiterated the Government of India’s commitment to nutrition through Poshan Abhiyan, calling it a Jan Andolan to reach every household.

The programme concluded with a folk dance by PRT Donyi Sanggo Raseng, followed by a quiz competition, where enthusiastic student participation added vibrancy to the occasion.

