Arunachal Gets 152 NCC Cadets as First Responders

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh is set to receive a trained pool of 152 National Cadet Corps (NCC) volunteers as first responders for disaster management following the successful completion of the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-157) cum Yuva Aapda Mitra (YAM) programme at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar.

Organised by the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion, NCC, the camp placed significant emphasis on disaster preparedness and response, reflecting the state’s vulnerability to natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, landslides, and cloudbursts. Of the total trained cadets, 80 are girl cadets, highlighting strong female participation in community-based disaster response initiatives.

The central component of the camp was the Yuva Aapda Mitra training module, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Through a combination of theoretical instruction and hands-on exercises, SDMA resource persons trained cadets in disaster preparedness, basic search and rescue operations, first aid, casualty evacuation, and coordination with civil authorities during emergencies.

Special focus was placed on region-specific disaster scenarios relevant to Arunachal Pradesh’s terrain and climatic conditions. Officials noted that such targeted training would enable cadets to respond effectively during emergencies and support local administrations in mitigating disaster impacts.

In addition to disaster management training, the camp included structured NCC activities aimed at holistic development. Cadets underwent physical training, drill, weapon handling, field craft, and leadership exercises. Cultural programmes, awareness sessions, and motivational lectures were also organised to reinforce values of discipline, national integration, unity, and service to society.

The camp concluded with a formal closing ceremony attended by senior NCC officers and representatives of the SDMA. Addressing the cadets, officials underscored the importance of trained youth in disaster risk reduction and in strengthening community resilience, particularly in a disaster-prone state like Arunachal Pradesh.

With the completion of CATC-157, the trained Yuva Aapda Mitra cadets are now equipped to function as first responders, ready to assist civil authorities and local communities during emergencies, reaffirming the NCC’s role in nation-building and humanitarian service.