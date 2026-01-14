Arunachal

Arunachal: Kite Festival Celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik participated in a kite-flying festival in Itanagar, organised to mark Makar Sankranti and promote cultural traditions and community bonding.

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), participated in a kite-flying festival organised in Itanagar on Wednesday to mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The event was organised by the Governor’s Secretariat and witnessed the participation of senior officials, staff members, and members of the public. The gathering brought together families, elders, and youth, creating an inclusive and festive atmosphere centred on shared celebration.

Kite flying, traditionally associated with Makar Sankranti in several parts of the country, holds cultural and symbolic significance. The festival marks the sun’s northward movement, which is widely regarded as a period of renewal and transition.

Officials noted that the visual display of colourful kites in the sky symbolises aspiration, hope, and collective optimism for prosperity and harmony.

Beyond its cultural context, the event also highlighted the social dimension of traditional celebrations. By encouraging outdoor participation, the festival promoted physical activity and informal social interaction, particularly among young participants. Organisers said such events help reinforce community bonding while keeping traditional practices alive in contemporary settings.

The Governor interacted with participants during the programme, underscoring the importance of preserving cultural traditions that foster unity and social cohesion. The festival concluded on a note of collective participation and shared enjoyment, reflecting the broader values associated with Makar Sankranti.

