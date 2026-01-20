Arunachal: DLMC Reviews Development Schemes in Dibang Valley

ANINI- The Monthly District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting of Dibang Valley district was held on January 19 at Anini under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak. The meeting reviewed the progress and implementation status of ongoing Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), State Sponsored Schemes (SSS) and other key departmental programmes across the district.

During the meeting, departments presented sector-wise updates on physical and financial progress, achievements and challenges in implementation. The review covered a wide range of line departments, including Health and Family Welfare, Education, Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary, Fisheries, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Women and Child Development, Disaster Management and Tourism. Financial institutions such as the State Bank of India and Apex Bank also participated in the discussions.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the importance of inter-departmental coordination to ensure timely execution of developmental works. He stressed effective utilisation of allocated funds so that benefits reach the public, particularly in remote and far-flung areas of Dibang Valley district.

Nyorak directed concerned departments to identify field-level bottlenecks and take corrective measures on priority to prevent delays in project completion. He also underlined the need for outcome-oriented planning, regular field inspections and transparency in scheme implementation.

The meeting served as a platform for monitoring departmental performance, addressing implementation gaps and reinforcing accountability among officials.

The DLMC meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Shri Sadhu Mihu, Smti Hibu Dindie, heads of departments and district-level officers, who actively participated in the deliberations and shared updates from their respective sectors.