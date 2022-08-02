Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor launches the autobiography of State Election Commissioner

August 2, 2022
ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) launched the autobiography of Hage Kojeen, State Election Commissioner, titled ‘An autobiography – A journey from Village School to Election Commission’ in the General Bipin Rawat Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 2nd August 2022. The Governor congratulated Shri Kojeen for bringing out his autobiography and said that the book highlights the past history, the political scenario and many other interesting aspects of the people in the State.

The Governor said that reading and writing are important factors of life and more and more people, especially the officers, must take to writing on topical issues. He said that reading and writing motivates the readers to strive for better niches in their life.

The Governor said that the autobiographies not only increase the literary treasure of the State but also motivate the youth. He said that Hage Kojeen’s autobiography will inspire many to do better in life.

Referring to some interesting pages of the biography, the Governor called him an excellent human being and excellent officer. He wished him good wishes and said that through his writings, Kojeen will continue to be amongst the literary activities field.

State Minister for Agriculture etc. Er. Tage Taki, the author Hage Kojeen IAS (Retd.) State Election Commissioner, Prof. Nani Bath from Rajiv Gandhi University and Secretary, Nyali Ete,State Election Commission also spoke on the occasion.

Mrs Neelam Misra, wife of Governor, Arunachal Pradesh, Padma Shree Awardees Y.D. Thongchi, IAS (Retd.) and Ms. Mamang Dai, hosts of officers and members of the Apatani Community attended the function.

