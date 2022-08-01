Arunachal: Taggu inaugurates Tribal heritage building of Lamrung Gangging in Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The tribal heritage building of Lamrung Gangging of Donyi-Polo faith at old Solung ground, Pasighat was inaugurated by Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat here on Sunday in the presence of believers of Donyi-Poloism, the followers of indigenous faith and office bearers of Central Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang (CDPYK), Pasighat.

The tribal heritage building was funded by the Department of Indigenous Affairs (DIA), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh with a total budget of Rs. 1 Cr. and this tribal heritage building is said to be the first in the state and it was handed over to the Lamrung Gangging committee, the first Gangging (place of worship for Donyi-Poloism) in the state. The inauguration and handing over ceremony of the building to the Lamrung Gangging was also attended by Ajem Tayeng, President, CDPYK, Kaling Borang, Senior member of CDPYK and Donyi-Poloism, Delong Padung, veteran singer and East Siang DACO among others.

Lamrung Gangging President, Yamo Tamuk and Secretary, Osi Koyu led the team of Lamrung Gangging, Solung Ground, Pasighat and accepted the heritage building from East Siang Dy. Commissioner.

Several speakers spoke on the occasion, among them were Ajem Tayng, Kaling Borang, Delong Padung and others who in their speech put light on the initial journey of Donyi-Poloism from this Lamrung Gangging which happened to be the first place of worship of Donyi-Polism in the state, from where Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo started the movement of Donyi-Poloism and indigenous faith movement. Only after this Lamrung Gangging, the present Gangging and premises of Central Donyi-Polo Yelam Kebang near Balek-Mirbuk Char-ali was constructed, the speakers said.

On the part of the Chief Guest, Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat expressed his happiness over the inauguration and handing over of the heritage building which was sanctioned a couple of years ago when he was the Director of the Department of Indigenous Affairs. He said that the purpose of the tribal heritage building is to promote and preserve the tribal heritage and indigenous faith. The building accommodates a cultural hall as well as a Donyi-Polo worship center.

Meanwhile, the Lamrung Gangging committee has appealed to the concerned executing agency and the contractor to build a front-side roof in the building, as without the front roof the rainwater directly falls inside the worshiping hall.