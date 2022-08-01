Arunachal: Patkai Motorcycle Rally Culminated

LONGDING- The three days ‘Patkai Motorcycle Rally’ organized by the Assam Rifles Battalions deployed in the insurgency infested TCL region culminated at Pangsau Pass with pomp and gaiety on 01 Aug 2022.

The Motorcycle Rally saw fervent participation from enthusiastic bike riders of two Wancho Motorcycle Clubs;namely, ‘Roaring Rangers’ and ‘Head Hunters’ and soldiers of Assam Rifles guarding the Indo Myanmar border in the restive TCL region.

After the Flag off from Kanubari in Longding, the bikers travelled over 400 kilometers passing the towns and remote villages in Longding, Khonsa, Changlang and Jairampur. The Bikers made an earnest endeavour to reach out to all sections of society inhabiting the TCL region and promote Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign of GOI and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

During their journey the bikers interacted with Civil Society Organizations, Youth organisations, Women societies and NGOs involved in curbing the drug menace. The event witnessed an overwhelming participation by people of TCL region and they pledged to fight against drug abuse.

The Bike Rally was flagged in at Pangsau Pass on 01 Aug 22 by Mr Laisam Simai, MLA Nampong in the presence of officials of civil administration, police and heads of civil society organisations. The locals expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for taking such a noble initiative to generate awareness among masses to make the TCL region drug free.