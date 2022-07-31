Arunachal: Bikers creating awareness on drugs abuse reach Khonsa

KHONSA- Bikers participating in Patkai Motorcycle rally on the 1st day reached Khonsa town, Tirap district from Longding. The riders interacted with local youth enroute and motivated them not fall prey to drug abuse instead excel in field of sports & adventure and do good for society. Also Read- Patkai Motorcycle Rally for awareness against drug abuse

On 2nd day, riders mov from Khonsa to Jairampur via Changlang. The riders visited “Care me Home Drug De-addiction centre”, Charju. The riders interacted with individuals at de-addiction centre and motivated them to leave drugs and start a new life.

The riders moved to Changlang. At Changlang town, the riders interacted with local youth & villagers and promoted “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and “Nasha Mukt Bharat”.