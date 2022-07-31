Arunachal: AWWWS celebrates Oath Taking Ceremony

LONGDING- The Oath Taking Ceremony of the 11th All Wancho Women Welfare Society ( AWWWS) was celebrated in a grand way on 30th July 2022, host by Shompha Wangsa the Chief Election Commissioner 2022 cum the president of Wancho Council, apex body of the The Oath Taking Ceremony of the 11th All Wancho Women Welfare Society ( AWWWS) was celebrated in a grand way on 30th July 2022, host by Shompha Wangsa the Chief Election Commissioner 2022 cum the president of Wancho Council, apex body of the Wancho Community.

Dakli Gara, EAC Longding attended the programme as special guest and delivered words of encouragement to the whole of Wancho women society. He also voice on the important contributions offered by the Women Society on social and organizational activities in the district.

MLA of the 59th Longding-Pumao Constituency, Tanpho Wangnaw, ZPC Longding- Lohpong Wangham, ZPMs, CBOs of the district, public leaders and Union leaders also showed up in the ceremony with exuberance and heartily congratulated the newly appointed executive members.

MLA intimated his believes on Wancho Women and observed the achievements of the Wancho Women in National and International level. And he also highlighted on the clauses of states section 42 and section 43; On enhritence rights of ST women.

Newly elected President of AWWWS Mrs Phesa Wangcha express her zeal of interest to serve the society and said that, she ‘has a dream to set up a well organized society, everything in a systematic way right from keeping records of every individual and empowering women in general and Wancho women in particular.’

Therefore ‘the new executive members are appointed strictly base on their qualification, ability, capability and interest for the post.’ And she sent a message to the women folk to come out of their homes and join hands together to work unitedly for better tomorrow.

While the former President Mrs Satyawati Wangsa warmly wished the new executive members and encourage the team to work for the welfare of the wancho women and affirm the participation and support of the former team. She said, “there was no need of any platform or remuneration to work for good and welfare of the society.

We should always stand right wherever we see our need on the field.” The effect of the event filled the atmosphere with women empowerment, upliftment of the society and strengthen the All Wancho Women Welfare Society better more.